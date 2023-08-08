The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s (NJMVC) Agency on Wheels will be available to serve residents at the YMCA at the Piscataway Community Center (YPCC) on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Residents can make an appointment to renew a driver’s license, receive a handicap placard, receive a non-driver ID or REAL ID, register a name change, or conduct other services by completing the registration form here.
