Lincoln Center Presents will feature “Rakim + Rapsody & Special Guests” as part of its Summer for the City Hip-Hop Week. This free event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m. in Damrosch Park (Amsterdam Ave. and West 62nd Street in Manhattan’s Lincoln Square).

“As part of Lincoln Center’s series of shows honoring Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, The God MC headlines the big stage at Damrosch Park for a concert of classic cuts, supported by a select roster of special guests, including Rapsody,” the Lincoln Center website announced. “The Jamla/Roc Nation artist has spent the better part of the present decade lapping peers and counterparts while mesmerizing fans who still prefer their rhymes detailed and nutritious. One-of-a-kind Bed-Stuy native Mr. Life of Your Party fka DJ FLY TY gets the party started as opening act, and extends the night leading a Silent Disco at 10 p.m. Don’t miss this once-in-a-generation celebration of an eternal exemplar of New York’s Hip-Hop excellence!

“If you have any questions about this event, contact Guest Experience at 212-875-5456 or guestexperience@lincolncenter.org.”

