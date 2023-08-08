DJ Ray Vazquez’s Justus Worldwide Music will hold one of its famed “Groove Sessions” on Coney Island’s West 8 Street Boardwalk this Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will also feature a book signing for DJ Disciple’s new book, “The Beat, The Scene, The Sound: A DJ’s Journey Through the Rise, Fall, and Rebirth of House Music.”

“My book is a compelling read for anyone who wishes to learn about the impacts of biased (often bigoted) city policy, and the efforts taken to survive in the face of it,” DJ Disciple told the AmNews. “It’s not just historical in nature but also shines a light on the socio-political atmosphere around the emerging electronic dance movement, as well as the cultural significance of it as an art form of expression in both music and dance. Henry Kronk and I make the case that house music is a seriously overlooked chapter in American music history. It also looks at New York dance music from the ’80s and ’90s through a lens of social justice––taking in the crack-cocaine epidemic, broken-windows policing, the revival of cabaret laws, and the form of leadership exemplified by Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who shut down much of the club scene whilst in office. New York house music, to a lesser degree, has been written about before but without exploring the connection between the two. Our book traces a line between those policies and the effects they had on the New York house community.”

Like this: Like Loading...