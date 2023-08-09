Rebirth of A New Nation: There is so much spaghetti in the sauce that the spaghetti is broken down into pieces for you to digest. The new moon is in Leo at 23 degrees. This is the ancient wise elders stepping forward to exhibit to the next world the passing down of vital information. Connect with your elders, as they have been living longer than you and have learned a few lessons or two. It’s not so much the lesson, as the story being told. Listen with your heart and be open within your mind to inner-stand the change of timeline. A new leaf is turning that brings new beginnings; just like the seasons, the leaves adapt to the environmental changes, and so do humans. The universe has a preliminary exam before progressing forward. Stay tuned for the mercury in Virgo retrograde; it’s going to be an idiosyncratic and disruptive time, so be tranquil when challenges arise. “We forget the soul has its own ancestors.” James Hillman

Capricorn: Concentrate on a plan to accomplish your weekly tasks with imagination. Have faith in your plans, and watch the bridge open for you to cross over to the other side. Any semi-legal matters, get a hold on them. Partnership and the initiation of new concepts are the theme this week. Indulge in some alone time and explore within your imagination to travel to places with beaches, tropical trees, and white sand. It’s time to make your mark in the world on another plateau. In the days leading up to August 16th around 7p.m. the universe is showing you signs in synchronicity; take heed of the data given at no charge.

Aquarius: When the wind blows, all sorts of ideas are on your mind. Being in nature helps with being stuck in the house, and with dusting off the old ways of doing things. Get out of the house and allow the air to blow through your hair and feel the mist surrounding you, and just be. Close your eyes for a minute and allow the wind to take you away to a spiritual paradise. Believe you can do anything your mind can conceive, it’s up to you to change your thinking patterns to better yourself. From August 9th around 9 a.m. until August 11 around 6 p.m.—tick-tock, the clock strikes, get ready for the renovation of you.

Pisces: Life throws you curveballs and travels down roads that go up and down like a slide to keep you motivated to conquer an assignment. What may seem up in the air is you being in the midst of change, and the mist is your guide. Be mindful of the experiences you encounter, as not all of them will feel good; some will give you a stomach ache. Food looks good yet the taste will have you going to the commode soon as you digest the food. From August 11th around 6:52 p.m. until August 14th around 6 a.m. pay close attention to your surroundings. You will find the hints and clues to the puzzle.

Aries: Have you had enough? When life gives you limes you can make it sweet, in between, or just as it comes. Aries, you are in for a super ride of a heavy assignment. It’s up to you to choose and decide. Remember, only you know where your heart guides you, and which matters of the heart need addressing. Don’t give up, stay in the fight, it’s not about winning or losing. It is about your strength and truth preparing for advancement. From August 14th around 6:36 a.m. until August 16th around 7 p.m. serving and tithing is something we all do to clear the past or make amends.

Taurus: What’s the tone, gesture, and posture of the conversation you are encountering, since much is said through body language? There are messages coming through to you from other beings or sources; most importantly, listen to what your spirit guides are conveying to you. Yes, sudden departures and changes take place to get you in harmony with where you need to be, to see, speak to, or meet an individual. In the days leading up to August 16th around 7 p.m. listen as information is being revealed in the darndest ways.

Gemini: Does your life seem like you are in a whirlwind, or a whirlpool washer/dryer machine, then hung out on the line to dry more? Don’t run around town like a chicken with its head cut off. Take a moment to think and catch your breath before moving on your agenda. Question: Do you feel like you are running around in the same circle? If so, STOP, PAUSE for a minute, and ask yourself if you have boundaries. This week is slow intentionally on purpose, to learn a lesson and to stop and smell the roses. From August 9th around 9 a.m. until August 11 around 6 p.m. be the change within and it will project outwardly.

Cancer: The divine creator gives you opportunities on top of blessings to get it together. You are on a new excursion in the limelight and making a name for yourself. A meeting with destiny is the synchronicity of finding out more about you and what you carry as a spiritual being. Explore and take charge of your life, as you are on a new leaf going about life differently. From August 11th around 6:52 p.m. until August 14th, you have a new attitude with the step in your walk to match. Look at you in the mirror.

Leo: Partnerships, revelations, promotions, networking, obligations, enjoyment of your leisure, and loose lips that sank ships are all within this weekly forecast. When the information leaked out it was meant for you to hear, see, and be within the boundaries of what is being displayed. It’s all a lesson to take notice of how to move. Not all information is privy to people within your cycle. From August 14th around 6:36 a.m until August 16th around 7 p.m. the universe has its way to make things happen, conspiring in your favor. The stars are in alignment.

Virgo: What is meant to be is meant to be for you. Not everyone receives the same treatment, kindness, gestures, and offers. No need for validation, it’s written all over your face and your presence. One thing to take heed of, is that you must get uncomfortable to get comfortable, doing something else that brings you a new feeling. Sometimes the old way needs an update, reboot, and restoration within its environment. You call all the shots you want, yet the odd and unexpected will show you another route. In the days leading up to August 16th around 7 p.m. knowing what you know will open doors for you. Put yourself out there more so humanity can hear.

Libra: Who said stomp the yard when truly it clearly needs cleaning, editing, and revamping? This week, folks say the pen is mightier than the sword. Put your words to use for a good cause instead of utilizing them as weapons. Where are the actions in your progress to show results? Get the messages out loud and clear to travel through the mouth of others as they hear it through the grapevine. This week, apply yourself as the limelight is on you and the people want to see you perform. From August 9th around 9 a.m. until August 11 around 6 p.m. do it for yourself more than anything. This is a milestone in your life.

Scorpio: Utilize everything in your possession to get the job done. Look within your surroundings to pull your resources to aid in your process forward. This big-bang, grand adventure you are brewing up will take you to heights you’ve only imagined when your work is complete. As you get close to completion, the divine creator will test you in areas of matters of the heart. Resistance is key; instead, talk to yourself about what happened when you gave in last time. What was your experience, as there is always a lesson to learn in life? From August 11th around 6:52 p.m. until August 14th, what’s your drive to your purpose of why you began what you started?

Sagittarius. When you are in motion, things move quicker for you and you accomplish more. You are in the storm of change plus an adventure of a lifetime that people wish to experience. Live, walk, talk by faith, as the universe is on your side. As you travel and journey this week, take a good look at your surroundings. Your environment will tell a story and all you need to do is look. What your eyes land and focus on is part of the details of the story paving the way for you. From August 14th around 6:36 a.m. until August 16th around 7 p.m., listen and you will know. Follow your gut.

