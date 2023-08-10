The Brooklyn Democratic Party (BK Dems) held its annual star-studded gala Monday in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. A considerable number of the city, state, and country’s prominent political figures are all Brooklyn natives, most of which are Black or brown. They showed up in their finest to support their county party.

Prominent electeds in attendance included U.S. House Democratic Leader and Congressmember Hakeem Jeffries, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles “Chuck” Schumer, New York State Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Lt.t Gov. Antonio Delgado.

“We are proud to unite Democratic leaders, including many Brooklynites, as we rally support and look towards the pivotal 2024 Elections,” said BK Dem Party Chair and Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn. “The Party’s Annual Gala is also celebrating key unions—along with their hundreds of thousands of members—alongside local, small businesses that have played a pivotal role in our post-pandemic recovery.”

Ariama C. Long photos

Sen. Jamaal Bailey (right) and US Sen. Chuck Schumer (left) on stage at the function. New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul at the function. Congressman Gregory Meeks at the function.

The gala kicked off with live music, a bevy of drinks, and food as donors and supporters intermingled with local elected officials and political stakeholders. Then began a round of fun speeches celebrating Brooklyn and democratic unity.

“I am declaring Brooklyn the epicenter of political power, not just in New York City or the state of New York, but the entire United States of America,” said Hochul excitedly.

The BK Dems took a second to honor Brooklyn-based small businesses, district leaders, and labor unions, such as Education & Hotel Trades, Community Leaders and Small Businesses, United Federation of Teachers (UFT), The Hotel and Gaming Trades Council, AFL-CIO (HTC), Local 372, N.Y.C. Board of Education Employees, and Council of School Supervisors (CSA).

IET and the Sam Pierre Band provided entertainment.

