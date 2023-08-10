Congratulations to Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson! The celebrity couple are expecting a new baby. The songstress recently announced that she is pregnant and are anticipating baby number 4 — her third child with the Denver Broncos quarterback. Yours truly thought Ciara looked pregnant at her party last week for her new Gap x LoveShackFancy campaign because the outfit she modeled was very baggy, as opposed to her usual skin-revealing attire. In a video on Instagram, Ciara dances by a pool, showing off a pretty big baby bump……

In celebration of this year’s 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, BET Her is premiering a new interview and performance series called BET Her Live! Hosted by Yo-Yo. The show premieres on August 11 and will feature four individual episodes showcasing Lil Mo, Da Brat, 702 and MC Lyte. BET Her Live! Hosted by Yo-Yo was taped in Las Vegas……

The 5th Dimension’s Grammy award-winning songstress, Florence LaRue, gives her insight on beauty, style, diet, fitness, attitude, and being able to age gracefully in her first book, “Grace in your Second Act,” with Jenny Paschall, published by WestBow Press. Says LaRue, “I want my readers to take away from my book that there is a significant difference in getting old and growing old!”……

Bernard Chiu and D-Nice celebrated former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on his new book, “Our Unfinished March,” along with Kem, whose new tome is called “Share My Life.” Kem gave a special performance. The event took place August 7 in The Edgartown Room at The Harborview Hotel on Martha’s Vineyard. ……

