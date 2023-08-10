Words and phrases can get tangled up in meaning and interpretation. Subjectivity and nonobjectivity sometimes cloud the true meaning of them.

Former President Donald Trump has taken America on a merry-go-round when it comes to right and wrong and good and evil. Since his election in 2016, traditional regulations and laws have been challenged.

He has infiltrated the rule of law with bogus and illegal interpretations. Unfortunately, he believes his own lies and half-truths.

During this path of civic destruction, he has convinced many Americans to join him. What they see in Donald Trump is beyond me.

Lying is contagious and too many Americans have caught this illness from him. It seems to be spreading. Can we stop it? It depends upon who you ask.

Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, has been a sharp critic of Mr. Trump and says that the 2020 election was not stolen, and that Joe Biden is the president. Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas has also said that the election results are real and there was no tampering.

Both are running for president on the GOP ticket, though they haven’t made a dent in the polling yet. We’ll see what happens as we get closer.

Mr. Trump has a big lead now with over 50% of the Republicans favoring him.

The big question facing him is the number of lawsuits. The allegations are serious, and trials will be forthcoming. Don’t forget, Georgia is still coming.

The latest lawsuit filed by Jack Smith, the U.S. special council, has four counts including conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr believes this lawsuit has the best chance of finding Mr. Trump guilty of a crime. Barr said, “Trump is toast even if half the allegations are true.” Barr is certainly assertive in his comments. I just hope he doesn’t have to walk them back.

The former president has steadfastly held onto the First Amendment in defense of his rights. However, many legal scholars believe that his argument will not hold up in a court of law.

His refrain of “I did nothing wrong” isn’t holding any water except among his base of supporters. You don’t just take classified documents to your house, nor do you call the Georgia Secretary of State asking for more votes so that you can win the election.

Do you know of any president in the history of our country who has told his vice president to scrub the election because it doesn’t count? He wanted to make a mockery of our democracy.

He believes it’s his Republic and not our Republic. His thinking is warped and woeful. It is my opinion he has made himself a laughingstock and an embarrassment to the Republican Party.

Many in his party now remain silent. They know that they can’t defend the indefensible.

The DOJ is calling more Trump loyalists to testify about his time in office. His shields of protection are slowly but surely melting away. The facts are simply speaking too loudly about his improprieties.

The intersection of trial dates and rigorous campaigning dates will be here in the coming months. The scenario could very well play out with Trump being in court one day and campaigning the next. The sustainability of that schedule will not last, and his supporters will invariably fall by the wayside.

Polls have shown that it will be difficult for him to win a general election. Of course, he says something entirely different. This is what happens when your imagination gets the best of you.

If you are a part of Trump’s team, your faith and belief will begin to be tested. You hear him saying not guilty now. However, you know he doesn’t have the final say.

