Donald Trumpeto’s xenophobia and sexism is legendary. He kicked off his presidential campaign by attacking immigrants and continued that trend throughout his presidency. But as the legendary saying goes, “Karma is a b***h.” The case will next be heard on August 28 in the court of District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who will preside over the eventual trial.

Now, as Trumpeto battles against three separate federal indictments, the irony of all ironies is that two of the judges chosen to oversee his case are none other than first-generation immigrants.

Be careful what you put out because it will come right back to you, according to the laws of karma and attraction. Trumpeto has been so intently focused on voicing his disdain for immigrants that he has now manifested two immigrant judges, both of whom are women.

“What a thing,” as my Jamaican friends would say.

Let’s dig a little deeper into these judges who will be hearing his federal cases.

Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya

Moxila A. Upadhyaya was the first judge to read from the 45-page indictment from Special Counsel Jack Smith, including the four criminal offenses and potential jail sentences that Trumpeto might face.

Upadhyaya was born in Gujarat, India, and raised near Kansas City, Missouri. She received her bachelor of journalism degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism; bachelor of arts, with honors in Latin, from the University of Missouri; and J.D., cum laude, from the American University, Washington College of Law. In law school, she earned distinction for her trial work in representing clients in the Criminal Justice Clinic and was a member of the Administrative Law Review.

After graduating from law school, Upadhyaya served as law clerk to the Honorable Eric T. Washington, former chief judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals, for two years. She then joined the Washington, D.C., office of the Venable LLP law firm, where she practiced complex commercial and administrative litigation. From 2011–2012, she served as the first law clerk to the Honorable Robert L. Wilkins (currently U.S. Circuit Judge for the D.C. Circuit) during his tenure as a district judge on that court.

Upadhyaya rejoined Venable after her clerkship with Wilkins and continued her litigation practice until her appointment to the bench in September 2022. During her time as an associate and ultimately partner at Venable, she focused her pro bono practice on representing indigent clients in post-conviction proceedings, including clients who raised challenges under the D.C. Innocence Protection Act and the D.C. Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act.

For her work in this capacity, the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project gave Upadhyaya its Defender of Innocence Award in 2009 and Venable named her Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year in 2006.

Judge Tanya Chutkan

Tanya Chutkan is also a first-generation immigrant. She was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and received her B.A. in economics from George Washington University and her J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She was also an associate editor of the Law Review and a Legal Writing Fellow.

After law school, Chutkan worked in private practice for three years, then joined the District of Columbia Public Defender Service (PDS) as a trial attorney and supervisor. In her 11 years with the PDS, she argued several appellate cases and tried more than 30 cases, including numerous serious felony matters. She left the PDS to join the law firm of Boies, Schiller, & Flexner LLP, where she focused on litigation and white-collar criminal defense. Her clients included antitrust class action plaintiffs, as well as individual and corporate defendants involved in complex state and federal litigation.

From 1996–2000, Chutkan was a member of the Steering Committee for the Criminal Law and Individual Rights Section of the District of Columbia Bar. She is a frequent lecturer on trial techniques, and has served as a faculty member at the Harvard Law School Trial Advocacy Workshop. Chutkan was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014 by former President Barack Obama.

She has already dealt Trumpeto one of the most significant legal blows of his lifetime, triggering perhaps the greatest deluge of evidence about his bid to subvert the 2020 election—for which he now stands charged with serious crimes. It was Chutkan who ruled in fall 2021 that the House Jan. 6th Select Committee could access reams of Trump’s White House files—a ruling that was subsequently upheld by an appeals court and left undisturbed by the Supreme Court.

Chutkan has delivered some of the harshest sentences to Jan. 6 defendants and made her disgust and horror over the attack clear, lamenting the prospect of renewed political violence in 2024, and noting that no one accused of orchestrating the effort to subvert the election had been held accountable.

“You have made a very good point,” she told Jan. 6 rioter Robert Palmer at his December 2021 sentencing, “that the people who exhorted you and encouraged you and rallied you to go and take action and to fight have not been charged.”

Chutkan, 61, was randomly selected to preside over Trump’s latest criminal case, his third in the last four months.

Oh, the irony! Or is it simply karma?

