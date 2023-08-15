New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way came out to celebrate August as Black Business Month during an event sponsored by the New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC).

“I am proud to lead a department that supports the economic vitality of our state,” Secretary Way said. “I’m grateful for the ways we can work together to ensure Black business owners and entrepreneurs are included in our state’s economic successes. The NJBAC is a valuable resource within my office that can help you navigate the state rules governing your business and provide potential resources, including financial support, to succeed in whatever your industry may be.”

NJBAC Executive Director Melanie Willoughby also spoke about the center’s mission, saying,

“The NJ Business Action Center exists to help New Jersey businesses navigate state government. We are dedicated to providing a wide range of services, including assistance with state tax certification, guidance to help businesses qualify for government contracts, and support in getting certified as a minority-owned business. By obtaining these designations, businesses can access various state programs and resources, opening doors to contract set-asides, supplier diversity programs, and opportunities in specialized programs such as the New Jersey Cannabis Training Academy, an initiative aimed at guiding social equity, legacy, Impact Zone license applicants through the legal cannabis marketplace.”For more information on the NJBAC, visit https://nj.gov/state/bac/ or call 1-800-JERSEY-7.

