Social media frequently touts weight loss trends and solutions. However, there’s another aspect to healthy eating that’s underappreciated but critical for overall wellness—gut health.

The body contains approximately 40 trillion bacteria, most of which are found in your gut, according to “Molecular Science.” The right balance of these bacteria is the key to good gut health.

Keeping your digestive system on track is important in your overall well-being, including immune and mental health, according to “Clinical Practice.” When there is a gut bacteria imbalance, many people experience discomfort or digestive issues.

To help improve and maintain gut health—and your overall wellness—consider these tips from Mia Syn, M.S., RDN, and Chobani:

1. Get a dose of probiotics. Probiotics are live microorganisms that provide health benefits when consumed. They aid digestion and help maintain a healthy balance between good and bad bacteria.

2. Focus on fiber. Fiber helps keep digestion running smoothly. One type of fiber, prebiotics, may be especially beneficial because they help nourish and support the growth of good gut bacteria to create a balanced and healthy microbiome.

3. Power up with protein. While protein is not directly involved in nourishing gut bacteria, it provides essential amino acids and other nutrients that contribute to a healthy gut and overall digestive function. Protein is essential for the repair and maintenance of the gut lining, digestive enzyme production, efficient gut motility, and more.

Options like Chobani Zero Sugar Drinks (not a low-calorie food) provide 10 grams of protein per 7-ounce serving, plus billions of probiotics. Available in four flavors—Mixed Berry, Peaches & Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake and Milk & Cookies—the drinks are perfect while on the go or can be used as an ingredient in recipes like this Protein-Powered Chia Pudding 4 Ways. Sweetened with only natural sugar alternatives, free of lactose and preservatives, these drinks contain 0 grams of total sugar, are 50 calories, and are made using only natural, non-GMO ingredients.

Protein-Powered Chia Pudding 4 Ways

Prep time: 15 minutes

Servings: 1 per flavor

Mixed Berry Blast:

1 Chobani Zero Sugar Mixed Berry Drink

3 tablespoons chia seeds

2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, blackberries or chopped strawberries)

Peaches and Cream Dream:

1 Chobani Zero Sugar Peaches & Cream Drink

3 tablespoons chia seeds

2 teaspoons manuka honey

1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 peach, chopped

1 tablespoon sliced almonds

Strawberry Cheesecake Delight:

1 Chobani Zero Sugar Strawberry Cheesecake Drink

3 tablespoons chia seeds

2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup chopped strawberries

2 tablespoons low-sugar granola

Milk and Cookies Madness:

1Chobani Zero Sugar Milk & Cookies Drink

3 tablespoons chia seeds

2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 teaspoons cacao nibs

2 teaspoons chopped hazelnuts

To make Mixed Berry Blast: In a small bowl, use a fork to whisk the mixed berry drink, chia seeds, maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to thicken, then stir to distribute seeds. Stir in 1/2 cup berries and transfer to serving glass. Top with remaining berries.

To make Peaches and Cream Dream: In a small bowl, use a fork to whisk peaches and cream drink, chia seeds, honey, and vanilla extract. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to thicken, then stir to distribute seeds. Stir in half the peaches and transfer to a serving glass. Top with remaining peaches and sliced almonds.

To make Strawberry Cheesecake Delight: In a small bowl, use a fork to whisk strawberry cheesecake drink, chia seeds, maple syrup and vanilla extract. Let mixture sit for 10 minutes to thicken, then stir to distribute seeds. Stir in 1/2 cup strawberries and transfer to a serving glass. Top with remaining strawberries and granola.

To make Milk and Cookies Madness: In a small bowl, use a fork to whisk milk and cookies drink, chia seeds, maple syrup, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract. Let tehe mixture sit for 10 minutes to thicken, then stir to distribute seeds. Transfer to serving glass and top with cacao nibs and chopped hazelnuts.

