Take part in the Harlem Meer Summer Festival’s free weekly workouts led by experienced instructors so that you can stay active and healthy.

Harlem Yoga will lead a Family Yoga Class on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m., giving adults and children (toddlers and up) a chance to learn how to do yoga together using games, discussion, music, and more. There will also be a beginner/open-level Vinyasa Yoga class starting Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. that will give yoga beginners an opportunity to learn fundamental yoga poses and allow seasoned practitioners an opportunity to deepen their practice.

“Please bring your own mat or towel. A limited number of mats will be provided while supplies last.”

There will also be a seniors-only Silver Sneakers dance class with Go Hard Dance on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. designed to increase muscle strength, range of movement and improve activities for daily living. A chair is used for seated exercises and standing support.

All classes are free, but registration and the filling out of a fitness waiver are required. Classes take place on the north shore of Manhattan’s Harlem Meer at the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center on East 110th Street. For more information, phone 332.240.3256.

