At Kingston Fashions, located at 3984 White Plains Road in the Bronx, their recent opening day celebration was a fabulous splash of hip-hop and Caribbean music, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and high-fashioned menswear. Once inside the well-designed shop, which offers two floors of menswear and a small baby line, you can feel the elegance while browsing through the latest styles from top designer fashion brands. Nice to find top quality, fashionable menswear uptown! Stop in and experience friendly, personable professionals who will help you find your best styles for every occasion.

The owners, Mr. & Mrs. Blakk Hyenaz, recently purchased the store—originally established in 1978—while keeping the store’s original name. “My mom used to bring me to this Kingston Fashions store for shoes when I was a boy,” recalled Blakk. “It was always my dream to own and operate a store on White Plains Road of my own.” So when the former owner was ready to retire and sell, he was eager to step up and take over the space. “It was a dream come true,” he said. Blakk Hyenaz has also introduced its own brand, PB3, which includes some infant wear and sportswear in black and white on the second floor of the shop. There’s also a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the center of the shop; riding this motorcycle was another one of Blaykk’s dreams.

With COVID now relatively manageable and the vast change in the neighborhood, bringing new buildings, more businesses and a younger generation, Kingston Fashion can live on and serve the community, as well as folks from all over the world. Shoppers will recognize the brands of top designer names like Yves St. Laurent, Clark, Ferragano, Dolce Gabanna, and Clarks, just to name a few. The collection includes luxurious dinner jackets, suits, ties, jewelry, footwear, shirts, T-shirts, hats, belts, and pants. Available in all sizes, these clothes are all impeccably tailored in the finest fabrics, and you’ll find colors, as well as unusual prints.

Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Stop in, and tell them you read about Kingston Fashions in the New York Amsterdam News!

Follow on IG at @blakk.hyenaz.

