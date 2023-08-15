The National Council of Negro Women Inc. – Queens County’s Youth Section is sponsoring a Community Activity & Information Day.

The NCNW Youth Section will be in attendance with information about how to join their unit. Plus, there will be FREE health screenings, raffles & giveaways, back-to-school supplies, face painting, double dutch & games, Zumba, a photo booth, and more. This will be a wonderful fun-filled, and informative family event.

The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rush Temple A.M.E. Zion 119-48 Sutphin Blvd., Jamaica, NY 11434.

For more info, contact NCNW Health Committee via email at Health.NCNW.qcs@gmail.com

