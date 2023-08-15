On Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, the city of Paterson saw the ceremonial renaming of Matlock Street as “Chairman John Currie Way.” Paterson City Council members had approved the resolution for the street renaming and took part in the ceremony, along with various government officials and Mayor Andre Sayegh.

“I’m sure we all agree that as far as his leadership is concerned, if we were to give him a grade, he’d get an A plus,” Mayor Sayegh told those attending the ceremony. “Why would he get an A plus? Well, he’s a chairman that is results-oriented. And a lot of the results, his record of results, speak for him. He gets an A plus for driving diversity: to make sure that the state, county, and the government reflect the people that it serves.”

“It’s not by might, it’s not by schooling, but it’s about having a heart for service,” Assemblymember Shavonda E. Sumter said, adding to the accolades. She spoke of Currie as an example of a person who came from humble beginnings and was able to achieve so much. “All of those who are touched by John Curry, he tells us all to make sure we take care of people first. It’s not about having a title.

“The other piece that’s important about today is not only is it his birthday, but it’s important for us to recognize our leaders while they’re here, to give them their roses so they can smell them and enjoy them. … As we look at the tenure and the tenor of the country today and what politics is, it’s important that we have a conscience and a moral compass. And John Currie is that moral compass and a Democratic Party that we have to fight for leaders who care about the things that we care about, which are people and taking care of our youth and taking care of our seasoned saints to be sure they have what they need. Today, we are going to unveil this sign, we are going to celebrate, we’re going to sing happy birthday at the brownstone, and we’re going to honor a legend while he is here to enjoy this moment.”

“Chairman John Currie Way” pays tribute to John Currie, who served as chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee (NJDSC) and was Democratic chair of the Passaic County Democratic Organization for 27 years. Currie was the second African American to hold the position of county chair in New Jersey and the first to hold that position in Passaic County.

