The 50th anniversary of hip hop was celebrated in grand style with events going on all over New York City, where Kool DJ Herc started everything in the Bronx. On August 9, Run-DMC’s Daryl McDaniels and DJ Scratch attended an event at a pop-up hosted by Adidas Originals and Run-DMC. Then, native New Yorkers Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Jadakiss climbed to the top of the Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony in honor of hip hop’s golden anniversary hosted by Universal Music Group this past Thursday. On August 11, Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Busta Rhymes held a concert in Central Park on “Good Morning America” and later that night, participated in an all-star Hip Hop 50th live concert at Yankee Stadium which featured Run-DMC, Nas, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, Ice Cube and DJ Kool Herc, the man who gave birth to hip hop…….

Calling it the Legends Tour, Chris Tucker is getting back on the road for the first time since 2011, reports The Jasmine Brand. The 30-date tour kicks off on September 8 in Charleston, South Carolina, and will head to cities like Memphis, Oakland, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Baltimore, Houston, New York, and Chicago before ending in Detroit in January 2024. “I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs, and it is stand-up comedy that prepared me for all my movie roles. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live; there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour,” Chris said. Now if we can just get him to make a new movie!……

Tony Award-winning actress and songstress Melba Moore recently revealed on Facebook that comedian Katt Williams sponsored the star she received on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 10. A source told Go With The Flo that Williams, who hosted the ceremony, paid $50,000 for the cost of the star, ceremony, and post-reception. “D-Nice also made a contribution. They are big fans of Melba’s,” the source said. Celebrities who made the trip out to Los Angeles’ Hollywood and Vine also included Freda Payne, Me’lisa Morgan, Luenell, Deon Cole, Tisha Campbell, Melba’s publicist Angelo Ellerbee and her management team of her daughter, Charli Huggins and Ron Richardson. Moore’s next honor will be a street renaming for her at William and Mercer Streets in Newark, New Jersey, on September 8……..

NBCU’s new performance-based reality music series, “Chasing the Dream,” has added another iconic name to its growing list of celebrity mentors. The series, created by Queens native Monica Halley, has announced the addition of MC Lyte. The legendary raptress/DJ/actress/entrepreneur will mentor one lucky young participant on the show, which is scheduled to launch on NBC LX Home and stream on Peacock and other streaming platforms. MC Lyte will have an opportunity to review videos submitted by participants and will choose one lucky individual to mentor and prepare for their first live stage performance……

