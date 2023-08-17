As baseball fans gear up for the home stretch, there are several division races that are starting to take shape.

You have teams like Atlanta and Los Angeles in the National League who have bashed their way to large division leads. Meanwhile, no other division leader has built a lead larger than five games.

With so many close races potentially coming down to the wire, there will be plenty of opportunities for MLBbros on every division-leading roster to have an impact on October. Up first, the American League.

Baltimore Orioles

Typically, when we mention MLBbros and a battle for the AL East crown, we are talking about the Yankees. This season there’s a new bunch looking to claim the pennant, as Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles continue to hold firm atop the division.

Mullins has provided more pop for an impressive Orioles lineup, slugging .609 with two homers and six RBI over his last seven games.

Minnesota Twins

Over the past week Twins slugger Byron Buxton has looked like the All-Star Twins fans have grown to love.

Buxton had a recent slash of .375/.444/.833 over his last seven with nine hits in 24 ABs including two homers, six RBI and six runs scored.

Once the Cleveland Guardians decided not to be buyers at the deadline, this division was pretty much gift wrapped for Minnesota. Now they just have to see it through.

Texas Rangers



After being scoffed at for spending big on their middle infield, Marcus Semien and the Rangers get the last laugh as they head into one last Texas showdown with Dusty Baker’s Houston Astros.

Semien’s production has been a key component to victory all season for Texas, and he has consistently delivered. Over his last 30 games, Semien is slashing .307/.398/.544 with seven homers, 16 RBI, 17 walks and 26 runs. Dusty’s boys won’t be going anywhere, so Marcus will need to continue this pace if they want to hold on to that division.

National League:

Atlanta Braves

MLBBro.com has been all over Mike Harris since he made his debut last season, and this year has been more of the same. Michael has been spectacular for the Braves and has re-established himself as an elite left-handed hitter since a slow start.

Harris has been so good that the Braves have moved him back up to No. 2 in the batting order to begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees at Truist.

Milwaukee Brewers

Despite the hot start for Chicago Cubs injured hurler Marcus Stroman and the talented bunch of youngsters over in Cincinnati putting up numbers, Devin Williams and the Milwaukee Brewers once again find themselves poised to take the NL Central.

Devin has continued to dominate, posting a 3-1 record with a 0.00 ERA, nine saves and 27 strikeouts over his last 14 innings pitched. His changeup is arguably the most devastating off-speed weapon in the game, so Brewers batters will need to do everything in their power to get the ball in his hands with a lead.

Los Angeles Dodgers

If not for his own teammate Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts would be getting the full Hollywood push for Most Valuable Player.

Not only has Mookie taken on the added responsibility of playing the infield when needed, Betts is putting up one of his best offensive seasons ever.

Mookie was hitting .287 with 31 homers, 80 RBI and an OPS+ of 156 when the Dodgers hosted the Brewers on Tuesday night, as they have overtaken the young Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.

