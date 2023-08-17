Following a festive, productive week, attention can be turned to the musical cousin of hip hop — music from the islands. A few days prior to the annual West Indian Day Parade, an unforgettable night celebrating Caribbean music’s rich history spanning many generations will emanate from Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on August 31 at 8 pm EST.

Caribbean music has had a profound impact on the global music scene, influencing and inspiring countless artists across genres. From Reggae’s laid-back grooves to Soca’s infectious rhythms and Dancehall’s high-energy beats to Calypso’s storytelling melodies, the Caribbean has given birth to a rich tapestry of musical styles that have captivated audiences worldwide. Now, it’s the perfect time to honor and celebrate these immense contributions.

The Caribbean Music Awards is not just an awards ceremony; it’s a night for the entire Caribbean music and entertainment community to come together in a dazzling display of talent, creativity, and cultural richness. It is a time to recognize the artists, producers, and industry professionals who have significantly shaped and propelled the Caribbean music landscape to international acclaim. But the excitement doesn’t stop there, the Caribbean Music Awards has partnered with the global powerhouse YouTube to bring this extraordinary event to audiences worldwide. Through a live stream on YouTube, music enthusiasts from every corner of the globe will have the opportunity to join the festivities, immerse themselves in the energy of the Caribbean, and witness the magic unfold in real time. It’s a chance for fans, both near and far, to be part of a historical moment in music.

With an electrifying lineup of performances, presenters, and nominees, this extraordinary event will be a breathtaking celebration of Caribbean music and entertainment. With his unrivaled charisma and infectious energy, Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean will take center stage as the dynamic host for this historic occasion.

Along with a full range of thrilling performances, the night of celebration for Caribbean Music will see overall appearances from Spice, Baby Cham, Toni-Ann Singh, and electrifying performances from Alison Hinds, Jada Kingdom, Dexta Daps, Kranium, Lila Ike, Nailah Blackman, Ding Dong, Rupree and more. Reggae legend Beres Hammond will also be honored with an ‘Elite Icon Award.’ The esteemed award will commemorate Hammond for his contributions to elevating and enriching the face of Reggae music for several decades. Trinidadian singer, record producer, and songwriter Machel Montano is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dazzling contributions as a leader of the sound and style of Soca music to the global music scene.

Leading the inaugural set of nominations in twenty-six categories across various genres, including Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Kompa, and Zouk is Kes, with five nominations. The Trinidadian soca group’s nominations include ‘Best Soca Artist of the Year,’ ‘Performer of the Year,’ ‘Collaboration of the Year,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Artist of the Decade.’ Masicka, Ding Dong, Machel Montano, and Shenseea tie for the second-highest number of nominations with four nominations as Spice, Skeng, Dexta Daps, DJ Cheem, Kabaka Pyramid, Protoje, Nailah Blackman, & Dexta Daps earn the third-highest number of nominations with three nominations.

Before the final sentence, condolences to the family of Melvin Barcliff, also known as Magoo of the Timbaland and Magoo fame.

Over and out. Holla next week. Until then, enjoy the nightlife!

