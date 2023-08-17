The build-up to the upcoming themes playing out in slow motion during the planetary retrograde with all types of twist, turns, curves, loops, high and low speed traveling up the mountain like a merry-go-round, then halting. Wait—there has been a quiet storm brewing up for some time, mixed with water, lava, fire, dust, wind, and the unseen of miracles occurring within you and around you in your environment. The great-, great-, great-, great-, great-Mother/Father of time are walking beside humanity, so listen and when you are called or pulled to go or do something, make it happen without putting up a fight. It’s time to just do it, not complain and do it later. We are all spiritual beings and when you are in tune from within, you can do. The new moon in Leo at 23 degrees is a new beginning with determination to make a change in your life while shining your light. “The architecture of self-regulation is attunement” —Mona Delahooke

Capricorn: Preparation, concentration, planning, fulfilling obligations are your strategies for August. Without a system in place, the operations, the structure of your personal business lifestyle, falls faster than its start. Balance is required to continue to climb the mountain. Cappy this week is a test of your commitment and how passionate you are about achieving what the mind has conceived to birth a new beginning in your life. From August 16t around 10:22 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. on August 19, surrender yourself to pouring into you and your plans. Watch your seeds grow when you position yourself accordingly.

Aquarius: New developments are on the rise for a new chapter in your life. A foundation is needed to have a place to stand on plus support your claim. You can be blinded or fooled by all the lights, cameras, and actions with people’s ulterior motives, including your own. Adjust your temperature a bit for a smoother ride. Be aware of your surroundings in the groups you are associated with. In the meantime, do what makes you feel great. From August 19 around 8:06 am until August 21 around 8 p.m., stay in your lane and use your blinker when you need to change lanes. No need to cause commotion.

Pisces: This weekly cycle life is an open and closed door with emphasis on your character. Don’t embarrass yourself by thinking you are badass or the one who knows it all. Sit back and enjoy the ride because you are not in control. It’s better to gather your facts, figures, and make the necessary adjustments as you get ready to showcase or advertise your services and products. From August 21 around 8 p.m. until August 24 around 9 a.m., this is not the time for a spoiler alert, so apply the footwork to see results after Neptune retrogrades in Pisces station direct.

Aries: What a bountiful August this week to watch how the stories begin to add up. There is a lesson to learn about both the inner and outer influences plus responsibility—you need to hold yourself accountable for your actions. No need to put up a fight. Instead, clearing the air is a better approach. A metamorphosis revival is taking place with a splash date with destiny. In days leading up to August 24, the movie “Sister Act II” says it best: “If you wanna be somebody, if you wanna go somewhere, you better wake up and pay attention.”

Taurus: Watching the sunrise and sunset is just as good as eating the fresh juicy fruits off the trees for providing nutrients to the body. This week, your senses, feelings, slight touches, and tugging on your ear—may I add, the goosebumps—when something resonates or scares the mess out of you are all signs of something. Acknowledge what you feel, make your own discernment, and continue your program. Remain calm to keep your energy afloat. The things we fear are something to overcome. Life is an experience with lessons, homework assignments from teachers or sensei, and sometimes you are the teacher/educator. From August 16 around 10:22 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. on August 19, a week of self-mastery is developing within you that you can feel. You are changing and know you will be tested before advancing to the next level.

Gemini: Whether you swing low or high, there is a matter of the heart that needs to be addressed. Before you address the issue, reflect on the part you play and if the issue is something you failed to meet. Balance is needed during the conversation for mutual agreement to occur. Be mindful of your tone and the words used. No one is perfect, yet humanity can make progress to better ourselves in our environment and the people in our lives. From August 19 around 8:06 a.m. until August 21 around 8 p.m., listen more than you speak and what you seek will reveal itself.

Cancer: What must be done from here on out is the cleansing of the spirit for the soul version of you to step forward. Relinquish, release what holds you back from progressing to new grounds. This week, a bit of turmoil is present to get you in alignment with a new adventure in your life. Just know you are gifted and guided when you allow yourself to be free. Address any prior obligations that show or pop up unannounced. From August 21 around 8 p.m. until August 24 around 9 a.m., trim any unnecessary fat in finances, personal, or business ventures and keep it that way until you are ready for something new.

Leo: Not everyone is honest and among those who say they are your friends, only you know who your true friends are. The universe has its ways of showing us clues, events, themes, places, and the timing of when things play out to announce its presence. Cross the bridge this week—there is more on the other side and the waters beneath the bridge and sightseeing mountains on the way. What you seek is within you. In days leading up to August 24, when you are ready for this new beginning, just know not everyone can go with you. This is a time of rebirth and elevations.

Virgo: This week is a bit of a roller-coaster ride with high and low slides in between. The speed starts off slow and then elevates to 60 mph and back to 10 mph. The ride is just the beginning for getting your body, mind, spirit, soul into action and alignment for a new quest ahead. One thing that has to occur is looking into the mirror. What you see in the reflection can tell you the difference between three years ago and now. From August 16 around 10:22 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. on August 19, what are the messages, signs, symbols, sequences, and patterns that are speaking to you?

Libra: It all boils down to handling your business with honesty and your true intentions. When you seek answers, ask the right questions. This is a week to be noticed and take notice that your actions and the information given are accurate or speak from experience. Do what works for you. This is a week to address or attend to family matters. Spiritual messages surround you, so take heed of the information because there is a slow, heavy lesson upon you to learn and gain insight. From August 19 around 8:06 a.m. until August 21, the Bible states in Luke 6:31 and Matthew 7:12, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Scorpio: This week may feel like you are twirling, swirling, spiraling, twisting all over the place to get you in alignment with what you need to do. Traveling is indicated for a reunion, course, mystery, or divine lesson of some type. There will be a meeting with the elders. Resources needed will present themselves unexpectedly in the nick of time. Listen closely and know what you feel is right. You will meet, learn, and be inspired from the wise women/men along the way. Hidden gems present themselves to collect while we are traveling. From August 21 around 8 p.m. until August 24, abundance is all around you.

Sagittarius: There is a saying and a song that goes “He’s got the whole world in his hands.” You have hands, feet, legs, mouth, heart, eyes, arms, back, a mind, etc. that keep your engine revving and sparking your plugs to stay in motion. This week, travel to short- and far-distance to meet up with the wise owl of people, along with foreigners. Everything is working out, no plan is needed—just a phone call, conversation, and you showing up—the rest will follow. In days leading up to August 24, when you believe there is nothing else to do, the divine will lead the way.

