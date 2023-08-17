On the morning of Thursday, August 10, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver was escorted to the New Jersey State House Rotunda by the Honor Guard of the New Jersey State Police. A private viewing ceremony took place in the morning, in which hundreds of state officials, state lawmakers, members of Congress, and local officials waited in line to pay their respects at the foot of her casket.

The second of a three day Celebration of Life events honoring the late Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, who will lie in state in the Essex County historic courthouse Rotunda, in Newark Friday August 11th, 2023. (Rich Hundley III/Governor's office)

Rev. Al Sharpton, President and Founder of the National Action Network (NAN), will deliver the eulogy for Oliver, at the request of her family, Saturday, August 12 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

The conclusion of a three day Celebration of Life events honoring the late Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, who's funeral took place at The Cathedral Basilica Sacred Heart in Newark, Saturday August 11th, 2023. (Rich Hundley III/Governor's office)

Oliver, Governor Phil Murphy announced the commissioning of her official portrait for display in the New Jersey State House. A portrait will also be commissioned for Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno, who served as New Jersey’s first Lieutenant Governor.

