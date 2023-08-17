Sign up for our acclaimed free weekday newsletter Editorially Black
On the morning of Thursday, August 10, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver was escorted to the New Jersey State House Rotunda by the Honor Guard of the New Jersey State Police. A private viewing ceremony took place in the morning, in which hundreds of state officials, state lawmakers, members of Congress, and local officials waited in line to pay their respects at the foot of her casket.
Rev. Al Sharpton, President and Founder of the National Action Network (NAN), will deliver the eulogy for Oliver, at the request of her family, Saturday, August 12 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.
Oliver, Governor Phil Murphy announced the commissioning of her official portrait for display in the New Jersey State House. A portrait will also be commissioned for Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno, who served as New Jersey’s first Lieutenant Governor.