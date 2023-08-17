Over the past week, the New York Liberty has won three games, clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs with a month still remaining in regular season play, and set several franchise landmarks. This includes a stunning 82-63 win over the Las Vegas Aces in the Commissioner’s Cup, showing that a long-elusive WNBA Championship may actually come to fruition.

While the in-season Commissioner’s Cup tournament games are not included in the standings, it was a significant event for the players, with notably each of the Liberty earning a $30,000 winner’s share.

“Things have been coming better and better for us after the All-Star [break],” said Sandy Brondello, now in her second season as the Liberty’s head coach. “We knew we were going to be a good team. We knew it would take some time to get the chemistry together.”

In defeating the Indiana Fever 100–89 this past Sunday, the Liberty established a new franchise record with its 24th win of the season. The victory also marked the Liberty’s fifth 100-point game and set a franchise record road winning streak of seven consecutive games.

“I was getting some good looks, they were switching a lot, just continuing to read what the defense gave me, and that just kind of continued throughout,” said Breanna Stewart, who is making a strong case for MVP with her third 40-point performance in the win over the Fever. “I’m really happy with how we all played in general.”

Jonquel Jones described Stewart as a leader on the team.

“We look to her to talk to us and share her insights…You see where we started as a team and the way the season has been going for us. She’s never wavered in what she’s brought to this team and her professionalism and her belief in what we’ve brought together. Definitely our MVP, and hopefully at the end of the season, we can be where we need to be because I think she definitely deserves it,” said Jones.

As stellar as Stewart’s play has been, the Liberty’s success has been a collective effort. Jones had a double-double—15 points and 12 rebounds—against the Fever. Sabrina Ionescu continues to put on an offensive show, and Betnijah Laney has also been outstanding. Stefanie Dolson has returned from injury and put up 7 points versus Indiana.

“We’re playing at the right pace, and we understand where we all need to be and how the other team is obviously defending us,” said Brondello. “[Low turnovers] means we’re playing really selfless and finding the best shots possible and we’re making them.”

The Liberty are on the road this week and next week, facing the Phoenix Mercury tomorrow, the Connecticut Sun next Thursday, and the Minnesota Lynx on August 26. They return to the Barclays Center for a rematch with the Aces on August 28.

