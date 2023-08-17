Exceptional theater enriches the spirit and the mind and that is what is being offered at the New York Theatre Workshop at 79 E 4th Street with the creative, captivating production of “The Half-God of Rainfall” by Nigerian poet and playwright Inau Ellams. The production is co-produced with American Repertory Theatre. Sitting in the audience you realize that you are witnessing a masterclass in storytelling, as each of the seven-member cast introduces themselves and lets you know the characters they will portray. They let you know this is a poem and introduce the book and act for each section.

This production has to do with mythology—powerful gods like Zeus, Hera, Shango, Osun, Elegba, a mortal but highly favored female named Modupe, and her half-god son Demi—and the game of basketball. The stage design connected you to nature, as it was covered with dirt and the actors were barefoot. You got the sense from the beginning that this production was going to be somewhat of a spiritual, healing journey—and it truly is.

Every one of the seven actors delivered thunderbolts of mesmerizing performances. They told the story with their words, their bodies, and their hearts. I love how the actors stated the name of the character they were playing, the scene that was about to happen, and then proceeded to act the “heck” out of that moment! There was movement, humor, female violation, female degradation, but also female triumph. Now, if you want to know anything more about this production you have to go see it. I know that this is not how I usually write my reviews, but this is a production I want you to experience moment by moment for yourselves.

You can definitely put your trust in the seven cast members. Patrice Johnson Chevannes is strong, forceful, and protective as the Goddess Osun. Jason Bowen is stunning as the God Sango! Jennifer Mogbook delivers an intensely felt, chillingly moving performance as Modupe. Her pain, her suffering, will grip you to your very core! Lizan Mitchell is a veteran actress who completely absorbs her characters and proclaims their words through a powerfully projected vocal instrument. Watching her perform is a gift that stays with you! She delivers Elegba with strength, humor, and charm. Mister Fitzgerald is brilliant as Demi, the Half-God of Rainfall, son of Zeus and a phenomenal basketball player. He is a young man on a mission to right the wrong done to his mother and bring down Olympus. Michael Laurence is riveting to watch as Zeus. He brings out the character’s full disregard and resentment for humankind. He demonstrates an unbridled cruelty with no remorse in sight. Kelley Curran is delightful as Hera. She shows the different levels of this character with charm and grace.

Movement plays a huge part in this production, skillfully orchestrated by movement director Orlando Pabotoy. This magnificent, inspiring, and phenomenal work is directed by Taibi Magar. Every element of this production works to help the audience glean the most pleasure and lessons from it. It features costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, incredible sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and projection design by Tal Yarden, along with Orisha Movement Consulting/Choreography by Beatrice Capote. There is even a voice and dialect director—Dawn-Elin Fraser. This production will run through August 20 only!

