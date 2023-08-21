The 14th annual observance of the Nat Turner Slave Uprising was held in Newark on Monday at Nat Turner Park.

The event was sponsored by the The People’s Organization for Progress (POP) and the Friends of Nat Turner Park.

“We hold this observance of Nat Turner’s Rebellion every year because we believe it is extremely important to remember those people among the enslaved who resisted and fought not only to free themselves but sought to overthrow and destroy the evil system of slavery in the United States,” said Lawrence Hamm, Chairman, People’s Organization For Progress.

Nat Turner Park was officially opened in July of 2009. It is the largest city owned park.

Sunday marked the 192st anniversary of the Nat Turner Uprising, also known as the Southampton Insurrection which began on August 21,1831 in Southampton County, Virginia.

It is one of the most well known slave rebellions in the history of the United States. Scores of enslaved and free black people participated in the rebellion.

During the uprising as many as 65 whites may have been killed, and possibly 200 blacks. In the aftermath of the uprising Nat Turner was hanged and 56 other slaves were executed for their participation.

“Nat Turner’s Rebellion and the hundreds of other slave uprisings in the United States inspired and gave momentum to the abolitionist movement, led to the Civil War, and helped bring about the end of slavery in this country,” Hamm said. “We must never forget those who had the courage to rebel and fight against slavery. They gave their lives so that we could be free.”

