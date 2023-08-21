HBCU NY Football Classic photo

The 2023 Toyota HBCU New York Classic (HBCUNY) announced its full schedule of events for the five-day celebration of HBCU culture and community activities, including career fairs and college fairs in both New York and New Jersey, a Greek step show, tailgate, battle of the bands, and more. Known as the world’s largest HBCU Homecoming, the event culminates on game day with a match-up between Morehouse College and Albany State at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2023.

 Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.  The football game will also be presented live on CNBC, Peacock, and the NBC Sports App. Fans can get tickets and more details on the full schedule of events at www.hbcunyclassic.com.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2023

●      Mayor’s Kickoff Lunch – 12-2 p.m. ET

      Mayor Eric Adams, Morehouse College President David A. Thomas and Albany State President Marion Ross Fedrick officially kick off the 2023 HBCU New York Classic at Sylvia’s in Harlem, NY. Please note, this event is invitation only.

●      NYC High School Education Day – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

      High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors, as well as community college students are encouraged to attend

      Morehouse College and Albany State University admissions office will be onsite at the Borough of Manhattan Community College

      Attendees can learn more about the importance of furthering their education and explore and discover the exciting programs and experiences HBCUs have to offer

      Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-toyota-hbcu-new-york-classic-education-day-new-york-participant-tickets-623837523827

      This event is free and open to the public

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

●      NJ High School Education Day – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

      High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors, as well as community college students are encouraged to attend

      Morehouse College and Albany State University admissions office will be at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark

      Attendees can learn more about the importance of furthering their education and explore and discover the exciting programs and experiences HBCUs have to offer

      Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-toyota-hbcu-new-york-classic-education-day-new-jersey-participant-tickets-623850763427

      This event is free and open to the public


THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

●      “HBCU Inspired” + The Great Debate at the Apollo – 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET (Doors open at 6 p.m. ET)

      Marking the 35th anniversary of Spike Lee School Daze and A Different World, cast members will speak about importance of HBCUs and how HBCUs inspired them

      Cast members from “A Different World” and “School Daze” including Jasmine Guy (Whitley Gilbert), Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne Wayne) and Darryl M. Bell (Ron Johnson) scheduled to attend

      The Great Debate: Rutgers vs. Morehouse College on Affirmative Action

This is a separate ticketed event; go to HBCUNYClassic.com for more details


FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

●      Greek Step Show – 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET (Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET)

      Members of the Divine 9 are scheduled to perform at the New Jersey Institute of Technology

      This is a separate ticketed event, to purchase tickets go to https://hbcunyclassic.com/hbcuny-classic-stepshow/

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2023: GAME DAY

●      Yardfest – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

      Tailgate event in MetLife parking lot

      Full-service tailgating tents available for purchase including tickets to the game, pre-game field access, pre-game press conference access, and food

       HBCUs, Fraternities & Sororities, fans, students and alumni welcome to attend

●      Career Expo – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

      Career fair including New York Jets, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson, MetLife  and other companies from across the United States will be in attendance

      Upcoming and recent graduates, career seekers and career switchers who are desiring educational and/or career opportunities encouraged to attend

      This event is free and open to the public during Yardfest at MetLife Stadium, lot F

      Register to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-toyota-hbcu-new-york-classic-career-expo-particip ant-tickets-625940483837

●      Game Day – Kickoff at 3:00 p.m. (Doors open at 2pm)

      Morehouse College vs. Albany State

      Presented live on CNBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app

      5th Quarter

●      Official After Party Headlined by D.J. Envy – 10:00 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET

      After the game, fans can head to the Dream Bar located next door to MetLife Stadium in American Dream for the official after party celebrating New York D.J. Envy’s birthday party and the 50th anniversary of hip hop

      This is a separate ticketed event, go to www.hbcunyclassic.com for more details

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

  1. Do you have an urgent need for professional retraining? Is it boring to have a budget for everything in life? bf What if I told you that you could make up to $500 a day without leaving your home? We do not care ? General gl knowledge is usually sufficient,
    more here………… . Professional Google USD

    Reply
  2. Reply
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *