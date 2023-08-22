Join the anti-poverty non-profit Expecting Relief on Friday, Aug. 25th, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 2832 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207, for a school supply distribution! Your child must be present to receive school supplies.

NYC Council Member Sandy Nurse is sponsoring a school supply and backpack giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 27th, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Highland Park (Lower Playground) located at Jackie Robinson Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11208. Sign up to attend at tinyurl.com/backpackD37.

Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone will be providing back-to-school supplies like backpacks and school materials at a fair on Wednesday, August 30, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Martin Luther Playground, 2nd Ave. and 55th St, Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The event will also provide health screenings and information, assistance from Empire

BlueCross BlueShield team with applications for health plan eligibility recertification, special entertainment for kids, demonstrations, and an adult activity area.

Also, on Wednesday, Aug. 30th, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the New Lots Library will host a back-to-school event with free crafts, snacks, community resources and giveaways. Children will receive free backpacks and books. There will also be a science show at 3:30 p.m. This event will take place at 665 New Lots Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207.

Like this: Like Loading...