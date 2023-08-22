The North New Jersey Black Caucus for Social Justice will hold its first annual memorial service for Bernard Placide Jr.

Placide Jr. is the 22-year-old who was killed on Sept. 3, 2022, by members of the Englewood, New Jersey police department. The event will feature Rev. Al Sharpton as its keynote speaker and will honor three civil rights leaders: Rev. Herbert Daughtry, Global Ministries; Larry Hamm, People’s Organization for Progress; and Min. Baba Zayid, Newark Communities for Accountable Policing.The event, which also features food and vendors, takes place Saturday, Sept. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Milton Votee Park Bandshell, Palisades Ave., Teaneck, N.J.

