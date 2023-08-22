Minority Enterprise Development Week (MED Week) will take place beginning on October 10th at the Town of Hempstead Pavilion, 1 Washington Street, Hempstead, New York 11550.

MED Week offers a venue for minority-owned firms to access information, tools, and resources to grow their businesses both domestically and internationally through networking events, workshops, and forums. The events that compose MED Week are meant to raise awareness among minority business owners and the larger business community and support these businesses in their efforts to grow to scale.

The Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is asking those interested in participating in MED Week to register in advance so that they can get all updates for MED Week 2023.

Online registration is available at: https://liaacc.org/events-calendar/#!event/2023/10/10/minority-160-enterprise-160-development-160-week-160-medweek-set-for-oct-10th-2023-at-160-town-of-hempstead-pavillion-on-long-island

