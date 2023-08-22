MoCADA’s KIDflix Film Fest of Bed-Stuy, the longest-running kids’ film festival in Brooklyn, is back for its 23rd season! This annual, interactive summer program offers kids and their families access to a free outdoor film screening every Friday night in the month of August. MoCADA’s KIDflix is made possible thanks to the African Film Festival, NYC Coalition for Theaters of Color, and the Department of Youth and Community Development.

The festival, which features free snacks from MoCADA and ice cream from Creme & Cocoa Creamery, runs through September 1, 2023:

Upcoming showings are:

“Crooklyn” Friday, Aug. 25 at Lincoln Terrace Park, E. New York Ave., 7-10 p.m. and “The Wiz” (screening + costume party), Friday, Sept. 1 at Herbert Von King Park, 670 Lafayette Ave., 7-10 p.m. There will be prizes for the top 5 costumes.

