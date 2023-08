The Newark People’s Assembly, responsible for “bridging the gap between the community and City Hall,” will hold a community meeting to discuss public safety on Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m. at Vailsburg Assembly of God, 962 S. Orange Ave., in Newark, New Jersey, 07106.

Residents are invited to come out and voice their concerns directly to the mayor.

For more information, call the Newark People’s Assembly at 973-733-3265 or email newarkpeoplesassembly@ci.newark.nj.us.

