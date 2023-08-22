New York State’s Office of General Services will host a surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 9:30 a.m. at the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities – Staten Island, 930 Willowbrook Road, Staten Island.
For information about specific items up for auction, and terms of sale, visit ogs.ny.gov/nysstore or email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov, or call 518-457-6335.
