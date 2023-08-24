TMZ reports that Rihanna and Harlem native A$AP Rocky are parents to a second child. Sources tell the outlet that the billionairess entertainer/businesswoman gave birth to another baby boy on August 3 in Los Angeles, California. Like his older brother RZA, the baby’s name starts with an “R,” just like his parents’ names, although the full name is unknown …

In other baby news, Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their second baby girl, Adira River Ohanian. The proud mother and father announced the news on TikTok on August 21. “Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams captioned a video of herself and Alexis with their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, before presenting the new bundle of joy. Ohanian posted, “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I’m grateful to report our house is teeming with love: a happy & healthy newborn & healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” reported US Weekly …

It has been awhile since anyone has seen Arnelle Simpson, O.J. Simpson’s daughter, in public or had knowledge of what she’s up to these days. On August 20, the gorgeous Howard University alumna was spotted at the Black Party Tour in Nashville, Tennessee, which features Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill. A source told Go with the Flo that Arnelle is the wardrobe stylist for Jodeci and has been on tour with them throughout the entire tour. Working as a stylist for artists and actresses is what she has always loved to do. Other celebs in that night’s audience included Jill Scott and Taj from SWV’s husband, former NFL star Eddie George, who is currently head football coach at Tennessee State University …

“CBS Mornings” host Gayle King jetted to Martha’s Vineyard recently, where she hung out with the bigwigs. Sources tell Go with the Flo on August 19, King watched the elite community’s annual fireworks with former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, along with DJ Nice, at the home of Obama’s former senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett …

