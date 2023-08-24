Rebirth of A New Nation: There is a saying “Let the games begin.” The end of August is full of tumbling, roaring, gusty winds speaking a message; fire blowing to ignite the minds of humanity; the earth quivering to keep you bound to nature, activating your DNA code; water rising to purge what needs to be cleansed. Do you feel those great, great, great ancestors coming through silently, showing you things right in your face and guiding you to do this and that? Cherish the memories of your ancestors to keep you and them afloat to assist in clearing generational paths. What kind of money is showing up in your daily aspects, be it a quarter, dime, nickel, penny etc? Mercury retrogrades in Virgo—time to focus on health, the things you value, what’s on your mind, and surround yourself in nature while drinking water. Put your phone down, turn the TV off, tuck your computer away and go without it for one day. “Every day is a bank account, and time is our currency. No one is rich, no one is poor, we’ve got 24 hours each.” Christopher Rice

Capricorn: What a busy productive month it has been. Going here, there, traveling, running errands, and most importantly taking time out to center yourself. Be inspired and inspire others along the way within your daily aspects. During mercury retrograde in Virgo things will unfold naturally and will allow people to assist you and vice versa. From around 9:05 a.m. on August 26th until 10:30 am on August 28th make a move, decision, or agree to make the commitment and see it through. Follow your heart. What is revealed to you is meant for you to know or see.

Aquarius: You are building a new foundation that requires you to move in a new direction. This includes the people you are building with, and the material and resources used to build the foundation. It’s a time to get out of your comfort zone, learning how to operate differently as you open your eyes to new worlds besides your daily in-and-out. From around 10:32 a.m. on August 28th until 9:56 a.m. on August 30th, inner-stand to trust your gut instincts and act accordingly with honesty, while paying attention to who is in your environment. Not everyone is your friend.

Pisces: This last week of August is time to make power moves and let go of all that old stuff that no longer serves a purpose in your life. Plant the seed, nourish it, and watch it bear fruit in due time. Be clear about what you need and ask for it, as you will receive your blessing. Just know there is no need to be flashy, gossiping, or talking stuff; all you need to do is remain quiet about your plans and do your part. From August 30th around 9:56 a.m. until September 1st around 9:00 a.m., reach out to those who can guide or counsel you in times of uncertainty.

Aries: What is it that you need? Are you willing to seek out the services you need to make it happen? This weekly cycle involves old and new obligations, and things from the past will visit you. Trim the fat to make space for the new. Get more organized in your homeland business affairs, and schedule “me” time. The feeling of an ancestor making their energy known is them putting you on notice about something that occurred in your life to assist you. From August 24th around 4:07 a.m. until August 26th around 9:00 a.m., your life is swinging in a new direction and as you grow, invest your time, energy, and sweat in the game you will see your progress over time.

Taurus: What is being revealed is only for your eyes to see, ears to hear, hands to touch, and heart to feel. Everyone has something to say about how you should do something, however, utilize your imagination to reel it into existence. Your weekly forecast consists of long/short distance travel, partnerships, memberships, or your association with clubs or groups is in high demand. Do what you came to do or are called to do. Motivate others to realize their potential lies within, not outside. From around 9:05 a.m. on August 26th until 10:30 a.m. on August 28th, whenever a new assignment shows up there is a mission, experience, lesson to gain and learn from to sharpen you up.

Gemini: The water and wind flow in different directions assisting with the flow of traffic to get on course. What course are you focusing on to get you back on track and to be more strategic in the way you operate? Structure is needed to build a solid foundation. Most importantly, you are your brand. Folks who have it going on in their personal and business affairs are being true to themselves. What you do the best is the reason why folks come to you due to the results they received. From around 10:32 a.m. on August 28th until 9:56 am on August 30th, you will know exactly what you need to do as the information, finances, and resources are at your fingertips. All you need to do is say the magic word.

Cancer: Planning, organizing, and reconstructing the home are part of your forecast this week. Those ah-ha moments in the times cherished with your kinfolk will put a smile on your face. During those moments, great ideas are ignited to put it to the test. Certain messages surround you as reminders to do something or address a situation dear to your heart. When you do, you feel great relief and things in your life will begin to flow differently, all due to you changing your approach. From August 30 around 9:56 a.m. until September 1 around 9:00 a.m. the things we do differently will benefit us the most with a feeling of satisfaction.

Leo: What’s all this commotion going on, with things up in the air intentionally? It’s time to do things on purpose with good intentions. This is not just about a partnership, as you know people come and go for journey, season, reason, lesson, blessing, or a limited time like an angel appearing then is suddenly gone. The jubilant feeling from within you makes you move and act accordingly. You need permission, just allow yourself to be and what you need to know will show up in signs, messages, conversation, songs, and more. From August 24th around 4:07 a.m. until August 26th around 9:00 a.m., trust is a vital key in any relationship.

Virgo: Let’s just say something went missing only to find it later. In the midst of searching for the missing item what were your experiences, as it was a sign to get in order? Did it make you organize a bit better or emphasize areas of your life that need straightening up? If you apply the work, sweat, time, and investment, there is a reward coming through for following up. Contribute or donate things you have outgrown to make space for the new. From around 9:05 a.m. on August 26th until 10:30 a.m. on August 28th when your heart is set on a goal/mission you work on it until completion. It’s about making it happen without complaining.

Libra: A time to show and tell and also see what can be done better as you progress on your journey. Life is not complicated, it’s the people and how humanity addresses situations. What’s your story for people to get to know you better? What’s the inspiration behind your story of mission? Semi-legal matters can pop up in something simple as parking a ticket. Inner stand it’s time to cross the bridge to elevate yourself and position yourself accordingly to your plan/agenda. From around 10:32 a.m. on August 28th until 9:56 a.m. on August 30th, believe it can happen, speak it into existence, and play your hand with applied footwork.

Scorpio: A lot of options, people cheering you on to assist in advancing to the next level. A new beginning or life is changing fast. You have been preparing for this journey ahead and now the opportunity is here. A decision needs to be made within a short timeframe. Inner stand your power you possess as your gift. You can utilize it at will or keep it tucked away and keep waiting for something else to show up or pop up when all you need is you. Listen to your spirit as it will guide you and show you things you only imagine. From August 30th around 9:56 a.m. until September 1st around 9:00 a.m., in fact it’s within our imagination that we can see other windows of words of ourselves as a reminder of this life.

Sagittarius: You are the person with a plan carrying out a mission. Who cares about what people think of you? As long as you know who you are, you can only build your self-esteem. It’s a cycle to get uncomfortable as you walk with faith to position yourself in a new comfortable position. Changing positions has an effect on your environment and the people or community there are a resource. Inner stand you are guided, protected, and never alone. From August 24th around 4:07 a.m. until August 26th around 9:00 a.m., folks say America is the land of milk and honey, yet milk spoils quicker while you get more bees with honey.

