From 125th Street to One Police Plaza: Deputy Inspector Tarik Sheppard, commanding officer of the 28th Precinct in Harlem, was sworn in as the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) on Aug. 7. The position serves as the police department’s top media spokesperson.

“It’s rare to find the level of experience, creativity, and care that Deputy Commissioner Sheppard has consistently brought to the NYPD for the past two decades,” said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban in a statement. “I have often sought Deputy Commissioner Sheppard’s perspective on matters of importance before this new role—and I now look forward to having him on my executive team. Working with the press is an obligation the NYPD takes seriously and I know we have the right person in Deputy Commissioner Sheppard to share the work of New York’s Finest as they continue to drive down crime and improve public safety.”

Sheppard’s new office handles thousands of media inquiries each month, many undoubtedly contributed by the Amsterdam News. Beyond facilitating press conferences, interviews, and news coverage, the DCPI is also responsible for much of the NYPD’s branding and marketing efforts. Sheppard boasts three years as DCPI response lieutenant and can rattle off an endless list of incidents fielded by the office.

“I’ve responded to things that I never thought would happen in my police career,” said Sheppard. “Real terrorism incidents [like] the West Side Highway attack, a man trying to blow himself up in the subway system, [a] bomb goes off on 23rd Street, a bomb in a truck on Times Square, devices sent to the CNN building, powder jobs that turned out to be legitimate, [and] an active shooter up in the Bronx hospital.

“Just all kinds of things that you would think that ‘this is only TV’—this is actually happening. We respond to all those incidents, and we deal with media at the scene. I had experience and it’s unfortunate that those incidents happened…[but] I have that in my background to rely on that experience now as the commissioner [and] know what to do in these situations.”

Born and reared in Harlem, Sheppard recalled fond memories of growing up on 142nd Street in his early years before spending his teens living on 133rd under the watchful eye of his dad, who survived the Attica prison riots and was keen on keeping his sons in line. But Sheppard says he was welcome throughout the city as a high school basketball star at Cardinal Hayes High School for Boys. He took his jumpshot to Southern New Hampshire University, where he was team captain for three of his four college years.

The 19-year NYPD veteran joined the force in 2004 as a patrol cop for the Bronx’s 47th Precinct before he moved up the ranks in the 2010s. He ended up back in Harlem, leading the 28th Precinct, a green space peninsula bordered by three different parks and covering “Black Mecca” landmarks like the Apollo Theater and the most bustling segment of 125th Street.

Shatic Mitchell, former Manhattan Community Board 10 president, said Sheppard was dedicated as the 28th’s commanding officer and well-liked by the local Harlem community. He said the new deputy commissioner will thrive in the role due to his communication skills.

“[As] community members, sometimes we tend to come with the same questions over and over again, [like] when are you going to get the guns off the street,’” said Mitchell. “I’ve seen him in different meetings, answer the same question over and over and over again with patience and compassion—never getting frustrated.

“I’ve seen other law enforcement officers get frazzled or frustrated. [With Sheppard], you always left feeling like your question was answered and he answers it to the best of his ability.”

He added that Sheppard was deeply aware of the neighborhood’s gangs and long-standing beefs, thanks to his Harlem roots.

Sheppard said the toughest task as DCPI is mending the perception of the city’s public safety to reflect crime numbers. Then there’s the matter of social media.

Sheppard mentioned the recent Union Square riot that was influenced by a prominent online celebrity’s unsanctioned video game console giveaway. In January, Sheppard’s old precinct came under fire after a journalist’s viral post of a community affairs officer filming concert-goers outside Drake’s Apollo show. It quickly sparked concerns of mass surveillance, facial recognition, and the infamous NYPD’s “hip hop police.” Sheppard said by the time he appeared on TV to tell the precinct’s side of the story, the “damage was already done.”

“I learned before Kai Cenat: Look at our situation—social media can be a very powerful, powerful tool that once it’s out, you can’t slow down,” he said.

Despite the DCPI’s crucial role in the NYPD, the position is sometimes held by former journalists rather than law enforcement professionals, including Sheppard’s predecessor, Julian Phillips. The Emmy-winning broadcaster was appointed just over a year ago. Phillips and Sheppard are the first and second Black DCPIs for the NYPD.

As for what Sheppard will miss most about the 28th Precinct: “The people,” he said without hesitation.

