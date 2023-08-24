“The Shark Is Broken” will take you on a huge wave of laughter, so just ride it! It is a bite in the right direction. This brilliant comedy is one of the funniest things on Broadway. The hilarious brainchild of Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, it tells the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “JAWS,” with all the problems that came with making what became a classic oceanic horror film. It looks at the abusive, friendly, respectful, and disrespectful relationships that existed between the three movie co-stars, Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and Robert Shaw.

The personalities of these actors were quite entertaining. It is funny to watch Roy Scheider, portrayed by Colin Donnell, who had to be the one to keep the peace. He respects acting veteran Robert Shaw, but also sees how he takes pleasure in bullying and demeaning up-and-coming actor Richard Dreyfuss. Donnell has Roy down to a science—his walk, voice, and mannerisms. Alex Brightman, as Dreyfuss, is quite an energetic, anxiety-filled, insecure actor, a newcomer trying to find his road to stardom. His performance is priceless. Co-writer Ian Shaw portrays Robert Shaw and is nothing less than outstanding. He comes up with the zingers every time.

This play is enlightening on a personal level, and it’s amazing to see the self-inflicted abuses and weaknesses and the serious issues these actors faced in their personal lives while making this movie. But what is consistent throughout is that it’s swimming with humor, frustration, and the ups and downs of the movie business.

Guy Masterson’s direction is stunning. Every element of this production, from the detailed Orca boat set by Duncan Henderson, who also did costume design, to the lighting by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, and detailed projection design by Nina Dunn For PixelLux brings the audience into this totally believable environment of being on the ocean.

This sharp-witted play is being presented at the Golden Theatre on W. 45th Street. If you cast your line in for a ticket, you will pull back a boatload of laughs! For more info, visit www.thesharkisbroken.com.

