As Zimbabweans once again go to the polls to elect their president and legislative leaders, the Western press and governments are already declaring the winners and losers, a judgment based on the failure of over 20 years of Western economic sanctions to tear the Zimbabwean people from their liberation party— the Zimbabwe African National Union (PF).

H.E. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking his second term and is confident that his first five years of leadership have brought Zimbabwe back to a productive path of development in spite of the cruel impact of sanctions. Under Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has seen growth in food security, industrialization, agriculture, education, transportation, and energy production.

A more in-depth analysis will follow after the 2023 elections are held.

