State Sen. Kevin Parker hosted the 16th Annual Harvest Fest Back to School Celebration on Aug. 26. The event, held at Paerdegat Park in Brooklyn, was a resounding success, offering a day of fun-filled activities, valuable resources, and entertainment for the entire family.

The Harvest Fest Back to School Celebration proved to be a popular event with a large turnout of students, parents, educators, and community members. Attendees enjoyed an array of engaging activities, including free school supplies, informative health workshops, captivating live performances, exciting games, and a selection of delicious food options. The event provided an opportunity to celebrate the end of summer, prepared attendees for a successful academic year, and highlighted the importance of community engagement.

“Hosting the Annual Harvest Fest has been a true honor and a testament to the incredible support and engagement of our community. Seeing the smiles on the faces of students, parents, and educators as they celebrated the start of a new school year fills me with immense pride and reaffirms the importance of this event,” said Parker.

Tunu Thom, author of “An Unexpected Dream” and a vendor at the event was excited to share her experience at what she called: “An amazing event. The people I met, the energy and activities for the kids were exceptional. I really enjoyed my time. Additionally, the various community resources that were made accessible surely helped , in ensuring that families have all the necessary tools for a successful academic year.”

