The Downtown Somerville Alliance (DSA) is asking qualified artists to submit proposals for the creation of a life-size sculpture of Paul Robeson. Robeson, who became a world-renowned activist, actor, and singer, graduated from Somerville High School, and his father, William Drew Robeson, was a pastor at the Witherspoon Street Presbyterian Church in Princeton, and often preached at Somerville’s Wallace Chapel AME Zion Church.

With a grant of $34,000 from the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission, the DSA wants to place a statue of Paul Robeson on Division Street in the Downtown Somerville Special Improvement District.

Proposals are due by September 15, 2023. The call for artists is at https://downtownsomerville.org/call-to-artists-remembering-robeson-sculpture-project/.

For more information, contact Downtown Somerville Alliance, 50 Division Street, Suite 501, Somerville, NJ 08876; phone: 908-524-0104; email npineiro@somervillenj.org.

