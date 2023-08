Councilmember Charles Barron and Superintendent Tamra Collins will host East New York’s 2nd annual Black Inventors Youth Parade on Saturday, Sept. 16.

To join in as participants march in unity to celebrate Black intelligence and take part in this showcase for the community’s youth, assemble at 3 p.m. sharp at Linden (Sonny Carson) Park Linden Boulevard & Vermont Street in Brooklyn.

For more information, contact parade coordinator Keron Alleyne at 917-565-3052.

