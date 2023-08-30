East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green, the East Orange City Council, and the Department of Public Safety, in partnership with the East Orange Bronze Shields, will host a Back-to-School Giveaway and Community Resource Fair on Friday, Sept. 1, at East Orange City Hall Plaza between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Free bookbags, school supplies, and haircuts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Food, music, bouncy houses, a gaming truck, and youth activities will also be on site. For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services at 973-266-5151 or constituentservices@eastorange-nj.gov.

The city is also hosting a back-to-school immunization clinic for East Orange students in pre-K–12th grade every Friday between 9 a.m. and 12 noon at the Enrollment Center (135 Glenwood Avenue in East Orange).

All school-required immunizations will be administered free of charge to children who have Medicaid Part A or are uninsured. All children must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian. You must bring:

– Birth certificate

– Prior immunization records

– Insurance card (if applicable)

For more information, call 973-255-5480.

Like this: Like Loading...