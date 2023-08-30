The Marcus Garvey Parade in Harlem was held on Garvey’s birthday, August 17. Marchers came from New Jersey, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Philadelphia, Connecticut, and Long Island—a mixed demographic, with the Black Power mantra reverberating as they marched to honor Marcus Mosiah Garvey on his special day. Keynote speaker Tariq Nasheed addressed an evening gathering at the Alhambra Ballroom. Michael Duncan, president of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League (UNIA, the Black nationalist fraternal organization founded by Garvey with Amy Ashwood Garvey), and First Assistant President General Raymond Dugue welcomed honored guests Drs. Leonard and Rosalind Jeffries to the UNIA community with the historic “One God, One Aim, One Destiny” refrain.
