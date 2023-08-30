For the third year, the Montclair Jazz Festival will take to the streets of downtown Montclair on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 1–9 p.m., to support the main business district. Get ready for five downtown stages and 150 food and artisan vendors at Lackawanna Plaza and on a half-mile stretch of Bloomfield Ave. and expanded Family Jazz Discovery Zone! The artisan and craft food vendors are co-curated by Marketspace Vendor Events.

The Montclair Jazz Festival is the largest free jazz festival in the NYC region. Beach and lawn chairs are welcome, but pop-up tents and beach umbrellas are prohibited.

For more information, go to https://www.montclairjazzfestival.org/event-details/2023-downtown-jamboree, call 973-744-2273 or email info@jazzhousekids.org.

