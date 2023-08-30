Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to tackle New York’s housing crisis by increasing the state’s housing inventory. One of the newer proposals is to support homeowners who want to construct accessory dwelling units (ADUs), or tiny homes, in their backyards.

Under the Plus ONE ADU Program, a qualified homeowner can work with local program administrators (LPAs) like Bedford’s Habitat for Humanity of NYC & Westchester, Brookhaven’s Long Island Housing Partnership, Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills Local Development Corporation, and New York City’s Neighborhood Restore to build a new ADU on their property or improve an existing ADU that has to be brought into compliance with local and state code requirements.

For more information about the program, check out the Homes and Community Renewal website at https://hcr.ny.gov/adu.

