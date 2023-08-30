Queens Theatre’s sixth annual “Theatre for All Professional Training Program for Deaf/Disabled actors” aged 18 or older is returning with two workshops. Part I will run virtually on Zoom for two weeks from Monday, Nov. 6, through Friday, Nov. 17. Students who complete Part I can audition for Part II, an in-person training and performance intensive at Queens Theatre, in spring 2024.

According to the program description, “Through inclusive intensive workshops, students will participate in university-level training to prepare them for acting on the stage and screen. The intensive will focus on auditioning, acting, improvisation, musical theater, voice, and movement. The program will have two tracks, designed for actors of varying levels of experience: Early Career and Working Actor. The application review committee will place accepted students into the tracks.”

In addition to the group workshops, every student will receive a 30-minute one-on-one mentoring session with disabled professional actors from Broadway and screen, including Gregg Mozgala (Broadway, “Cost of Living”), Katy Sullivan (Tony nominee for “Cost of Living,” “Dexter”), and others.

The program is free for students. Applications will be accepted through September 23, 2023. Applications are available online at https://queenstheatre.org/tfa-2023/. For application support, contact Queens Theatre at TFAapplication@queenstheatre.org or call 718-971-5839.

