It has been a time of change for Manhattan College athletics. Last spring, the college announced that certain issues within the athletic department had been reviewed for NCAA infractions. After reaching a resolution, information was released. Over a four-year period from 2018–2022, the college did not maintain an academic certification system that incorporated the appropriate checks and balances from both athletics and academic affairs personnel.

With the matter now addressed, the Jaspers are moving forward, and interim director of athletics Irma Garcia is excited to see the fall sports in action. It has also been a time of change for Garcia, the first-ever Hispanic woman to lead a Division I athletic program. Last spring, St. Francis College in Brooklyn, for which Garcia served as director of athletics for 16 years, disbanded its athletic program.

“I love Manhattan College and I’m excited to be here,” said Garcia. “There are a lot of things I can help with. Most of it is just bringing everyone together and believing that we can move on, win, and be successful. The kids are great. The coaches are great. I love being in the grind, being creative, and making this a really special place.”

Garcia has always been a high energy and creative leader. She’s focusing on the present and future. “Success here doesn’t only mean wins and losses,” she said. “You’ve got to win in the classroom and do community service. I love working with the community. Giving back to each other, [and] helping each other get through some tough times.”

All sports continue. Compliance is now a top priority. “Everybody understands what their role is in order to move the college forward,” said Garcia. “It’s going to work as long as we work together, are transparent and communicate.”

The volleyball team began its season last week at the Wildcat Invitational in Utah. Although the Jaspers did not prevail in their matches, there was tenacious play. This weekend, the team heads to the Red Flash Classic in Pennsylvania. The women’s soccer team has played its first two games of the season, winning one. Tonight, the team is on the road playing Loyola University Maryland.

“We’re here to show people that we care and every program is going to feel the energy,” Garcia said. “I see student-athletes ready to compete at a Division I level.”

Like this: Like Loading...