For many years, Coney Island and the surrounding community have been looking for opportunity, investment and a chance at a better future. It’s not often that all these chances arrive in a single package, but that’s what the community is getting with the possibility of a brand new, year-round, gaming and entertainment venue. The proposal, led by Thor Equities Group, Saratoga Casino Holdings, Chickasaw Nation and Legends, will lead to a revitalization of Coney Island and begin a new future for the historic neighborhood.

This development is born of a longstanding vision for infusing the local community with new energy.

Coney Island is a world-famous destination that has been a favorite summer retreat for more than a century. Now, with the neighborhood facing a series of unique challenges in recent years, a development anchored by a brand new hotel and convention center, a dozen new restaurants, an acre of new open space and a modern gaming and entertainment venue is just the push it needs to grow into a year-round entertainment destination for New Yorkers as well as conventioneers and vacationers.

Bringing business and employment to Coney Island is the first priority in supporting the community with this innovative project. It will bring thousands of construction and permanent hospitality careers for local residents, with a strong commitment to union construction and gaming jobs.

The proposal for The Coney is designed to turn the neighborhood into a year-round entertainment destination. The Coney Island community has been challenged by the seasonal nature of its businesses and attractions. Recently, unemployment in the community topped 19%. The team behind this project believes they can change that, by creating a vibrant, year-round experience. Construction and full-time employment at the casino/resort will bring 4500+ meaningful jobs to the area, along with visitors, tourists and customers.

Another cornerstone of the vision for this project is the preservation of the neighborhood’s beloved, eclectic, and distinctive culture. And what a culture it is: amusement parks, 4th of July celebrations, Nathan’s hot dog eating contests, small shops and restaurants, the annual Mermaid Parade, the arts and the deep sense of history—all are pivotal to the Coney Island community. The plan has already found strong support among residents, with over 10,000 Brooklyn locals signing on to support the proposal.

All of these elements make this proposal for The Coney stand out in a crowded field of bidders for the coveted casino license. With a holistic plan rooted not only in the neighborhood’s past but its future, The Coney will begin a new chapter in the Island’s story, revitalizing the iconic area and creating generational careers for residents while giving New Yorkers more reasons to take the trip to the shores of south Brooklyn. To learn more about this exciting proposal, head to The Coney’s website.

