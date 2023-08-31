Michael A. Taylor has been on fire for the Minnesota Twins lately as they fight to stay atop of the American League Central Division. The Twins will have to win the division if they want a shot at postseason play and that is something that Taylor knows.

The 32-year-old Taylor has been one of the Twins’ best hitters during the last week and a half. On August 24, he had one of his best performances of the season, going 2-for-3 with two solo home runs as the Twins defeated the Texas Rangers 7-5. He has provided great production at the bottom of the lineup for the Twins.

Taylor’s seven-game hitting streak came to an end on Sunday against the Rangers, but his 19 home runs tie a career-best set back in 2017 with the Washington Nationals. In his first year with Minnesota, Taylor has been a versatile addition, filling various needs for the team.

The 10-year MLB veteran has been an efficient player throughout his career and has valuable postseason experience, notably as a member of the Washington Nationals World Series team in 2019.

Taylor’s defense has been a critical aspect of his all-around play. He has been a lockdown defender winning a Gold Glove Award in 2021. Going into the Twins’ matchup with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday through 112 games this season playing centerfield, Taylor has a .989 fielding percentage with one assist. Minnesota was 69-63 and led the American League Central Division by seven games over the Guardians, which were 62-70.

At the plate, Taylor is not known as a power hitter, but this season, he’s displayed some pop. His 19 home runs as of Tuesday tie a career high. Despite dealing a with slight hamstring discomfort, he has remained a consistent presence in the lineup. With fellow MLBbro Byron Buxton out of the lineup recovering from a right hamstring strain, Taylor’s contribution has been critical to the Twins’ success.

If Minnesota continues on its current path to the playoffs, it will be Taylor’s fourth time making it to the postseason. The previous three all came with the Nationals. His last appearance was back in 2019, when Taylor hit .333 through eight games, including two home runs.

