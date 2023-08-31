The Board of Directors of West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) present, ‘World Stage 2023’ NEW YORK CARNIVAL WEEK (Thursday, Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept.4th). Kicking off at the Brooklyn Museum Grounds (200 Eastern Parkway), the week features the return of WIADCA’s signature Junior Carnival Parade | YouthFest and PANORAMA Steelband Competition (Saturday, Sept. 2).

Tickets are available at carnival.nyc, Eventbrite, Charlie’s Records, Allen’s Bakery or arriveearly to buy at door. On Monday, Sept. 4, WIADCA presents their 56th Annual NEW YORK CARNIVAL PARADE 2023 on Eastern Parkway w/live television broadcast and a host of notables.

This year’s highlights include live TV Broadcast (PIX11 & ABC), Con Edison celebrating their bicentennial, Banboche Mas’ presenting ‘Heritage’ and celebrating 4 years at New York Carnival as the only Haitian-American costume band on Eastern Parkway, Big Boy Productions supports NY Mas’ cultural conglomerate, Samba de Brazil-Samba Dancers, NYPD Youth Explorers – Caribbean Flag presentation.

Highlights

J’Ouvert 2023

Tribute to the “World Steelpan Day” August 11th as declared by the United Nations

September 4th 6:00am – 11:00am, Brooklyn NYFor more information on this year’s J’Ouvert Celebration, including route and other festivities, please see the website below from J’Ouvert City International: https://www.facebook.com/Jouvertcity.

New York West Indian American Day Carnival 2023

August 31st – September 4th New York City Carnival Festivities

West Indian American Day Carnival September 4th 11am – 6pm, Brooklyn, NY

For more information on this year’s NYC Carnival Celebration, including route and other festivities, please see the website below from West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA): Carnival.NYC

2023 Panorama Steel Pan Groups

What to get a sneak peak of the action? You can visit some of the many locations to hear the sounds of the island as rehearsals for the celebrations are underway.

Metro Steel Orchestra

1437 Utica Avenue

Brooklyn New York 11203

D’Radoes

900 East 52 Street

Brooklyn, New York 11203

Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra

1168 Rockaway Avevue

Brooklyn, NY 11236

CASYM Steel Orchestra

684 Linden Boulevard

Brooklyn NY 11203

Despers USA

985 Rockaway Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11212

Steel Sensation

97-24 222 Street

Queens Village,11429

Pan in Motion

976 President Street

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Harmony Steel Orchestra

900 Rutland Road

Brooklyn, Ny 11203

