The Board of Directors of West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) present, ‘World Stage 2023’ NEW YORK CARNIVAL WEEK (Thursday, Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept.4th). Kicking off at the Brooklyn Museum Grounds (200 Eastern Parkway), the week features the return of WIADCA’s signature Junior Carnival Parade | YouthFest and PANORAMA Steelband Competition (Saturday, Sept. 2).
Tickets are available at carnival.nyc, Eventbrite, Charlie’s Records, Allen’s Bakery or arriveearly to buy at door. On Monday, Sept. 4, WIADCA presents their 56th Annual NEW YORK CARNIVAL PARADE 2023 on Eastern Parkway w/live television broadcast and a host of notables.
This year’s highlights include live TV Broadcast (PIX11 & ABC), Con Edison celebrating their bicentennial, Banboche Mas’ presenting ‘Heritage’ and celebrating 4 years at New York Carnival as the only Haitian-American costume band on Eastern Parkway, Big Boy Productions supports NY Mas’ cultural conglomerate, Samba de Brazil-Samba Dancers, NYPD Youth Explorers – Caribbean Flag presentation.
Highlights
J’Ouvert 2023
Tribute to the “World Steelpan Day” August 11th as declared by the United Nations
September 4th 6:00am – 11:00am, Brooklyn NYFor more information on this year’s J’Ouvert Celebration, including route and other festivities, please see the website below from J’Ouvert City International: https://www.facebook.com/Jouvertcity.
New York West Indian American Day Carnival 2023
August 31st – September 4th New York City Carnival Festivities
West Indian American Day Carnival September 4th 11am – 6pm, Brooklyn, NY
For more information on this year’s NYC Carnival Celebration, including route and other festivities, please see the website below from West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA): Carnival.NYC
2023 Panorama Steel Pan Groups
What to get a sneak peak of the action? You can visit some of the many locations to hear the sounds of the island as rehearsals for the celebrations are underway.
Metro Steel Orchestra
1437 Utica Avenue
Brooklyn New York 11203
D’Radoes
900 East 52 Street
Brooklyn, New York 11203
Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra
1168 Rockaway Avevue
Brooklyn, NY 11236
CASYM Steel Orchestra
684 Linden Boulevard
Brooklyn NY 11203
Despers USA
985 Rockaway Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11212
Steel Sensation
97-24 222 Street
Queens Village,11429
Pan in Motion
976 President Street
Brooklyn, NY 11225
Harmony Steel Orchestra
900 Rutland Road
Brooklyn, Ny 11203