National Action Network (NAN) founder and president Rev. Al Sharpton is delivering the eulogy for Angela Carr, one of the three victims killed when a racist gunman opened fire on a Jacksonville dollar store. Attorney Ben Crump will deliver a national call for justice at the service, which will be led by Bishop Rudolph McKissack, a national NAN board member.

The August 26 shooting, which occurred as Sharpton and other civil rights leaders led the March on Washington, has sparked national outrage as white supremacists continue to target Black Americans and other marginalized communities. The gunman arrived at the Jacksonville Dollar General that afternoon with an assault rifle emblazoned with racist rhetoric and a swastika.



Carr, a mother of three who was simply dropping off an Uber passenger, was shot 11 times when the gunfire erupted. Her family has since decided the funeral will be closed-casket due to the severity of Carr’s fatal injuries.

Sharpton immediately condemned the shooting, which echoed a similar incident in Buffalo last year that left 10 Black people dead at a grocery store. In last month’s incident, authorities say the gunman posted racist rhetoric online before heading to Edward Waters University – a historically Black college in Jacksonville. When he was turned away, the shooter headed to the Dollar General and killed three people before turning the gun on himself.

