Longtime Spectrum News NY1 anchor Ruschell Boone has died. Her passing was announced Monday by the 24-hour local cable news channel. Boone died Sunday from complications related to pancreatic cancer. She was 48.

An Emmy award-winning journalist, Boone started at NY1 in 2002. She reported on several U.S. events, from the 2016 Manhattan bombings to the triumph of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Boone stumbled into broadcasting during her senior year at Baruch College at the campus’ radio station, when another guest missed their spot. She did internships at CNBC, CNN before going to NY1.

“I feel very blessed, because for my entire career, and I guess my whole life, there are always people who were kind enough to see something in me and allow me to become,” Boone told the AmNews in a 2019 interview, “Where I’m from… girls like me aren’t really expected to do well, but my mother and grandmother always thought I would do well in life. My mom and grandmother sacrificed a lot to send me to a really good school in Jamaica that they absolutely could not afford.”

Boone is survived by her husband Todd Boone, a production technician at NY1, and two children.

