I recently learned about Game Up, a new app that helps parents navigate the ever-increasingly complicated world of youth basketball. So many parents are trying to figure out the best way to support their talented little ballers with the best teams, coaches, leagues, resources, and so much more.

Luckily, there is a new app to help parents with this complicated process from no better founders than current NBA star Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic and his mother, the filmmaker and author Crystal McCrary McGuire. Even better, GameUp will launch their new initiative in Harlem at the Police Athletic League on September 10.

To help the next generation of athletes, the GameUp app has several features. Some of the important elements assist families who would like to:

1) Find and Match Teams: Parents can easily find and match with suitable teams, including travel teams, based on their child’s skill level and location;

2) Developmental Programs and Trainers: The app hosts an extensive database of programs and trainers to cater to all development needs;

3) Personalized Matching: Parents can enter specific information about their child’s needs and goals, and GameUp’s AI technology will find the perfect match in teams or training programs;

4) A Hub for Trainers: The platform allows trainers to register and offer their services, widening the available options for quality coaching;

5) Concierge Services: Each concierge service sign-up comes with a free initial 45-minute session, adding a personal touch to guide users through the app.

GameUp will officially launch at “City Assist” on September 10, 2023, at the Harlem Center of the Police Athletic League (PAL) of NYC (441 Manhattan Avenue, New York, NY 10025) and will be a celebration of youth basketball. Go to www.cityassistnyc.com to register.

GameUp Youth Basketball Fair will include a one-stop destination for families to explore various basketball opportunities, teams, trainers, and programs. At the Empire Invitational High School Showcase Games, elite high school teams will have a platform to demonstrate their skills and compete in showcase games. Confirmed teams so far include Cardinal Hayes and the Patrick School.

There will also be scholarship opportunities for young athletes in alignment with GameUp’s mission to nurture talent. Lastly, Skills Clinics will give participants the chance to hone their basketball skills through expert-led clinics run by former Rutgers men’s basketball star Geo Baker, local talent, and surprise guests in sessions designed for various age groups and skill levels.

If you have a young athlete in your ranks, this is an event you do not want to miss. It is imperative that we support our athletes and help them hone their basketball skills, as well as find support networks as they reach for the next level.

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; and co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of the Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio.

