Tanesha Grant, executive director and founder of Parents Supporting Parents NY Inc., hosted back-to-school giveaways at the Langston Hughes House to provide students with school supplies, which at times have included laptops, computers, and books.

Giveaways were also held at Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan’s office on Malcolm X Blvd. Grant works to help promote pride of self and community through the principles of Black August, which includes honoring parents, ancestors, and Black freedom fighters throughout history.

For more info, visit www.pspnyinc.org.

Like this: Like Loading...